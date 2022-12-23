Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $38.81 and last traded at $38.77, with a volume of 7287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.49.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 110.92%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.82.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 516,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after acquiring an additional 87,089 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

