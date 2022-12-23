Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $4.34, but opened at $4.60. Erasca shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 11,154 shares.

Specifically, Director Valerie Denise Harding Start purchased 10,000 shares of Erasca stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $46,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Erasca news, Director Valerie Denise Harding Start acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $46,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander W. Casdin acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 443,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,153.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 377,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,398 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Erasca alerts:

Erasca Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $512.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Erasca ( NASDAQ:ERAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Erasca, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Erasca by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Erasca by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Erasca by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Erasca by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Erasca by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Erasca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.