Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 14,059 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 14% compared to the typical volume of 12,331 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPXL opened at $61.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.38. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 1 year low of $48.97 and a 1 year high of $147.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPXL. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 49.8% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 58,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 19,584 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 1,527.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after buying an additional 78,681 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,198,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

