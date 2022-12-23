Traders Purchase High Volume of Full Truck Alliance Call Options (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 12,011 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,442% compared to the average volume of 779 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full Truck Alliance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Full Truck Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

About Full Truck Alliance

NYSE YMM opened at $8.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.23 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.40. Full Truck Alliance has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $10.16.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

