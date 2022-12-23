Traders Purchase Large Volume of Medtronic Put Options (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 20,106 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 114% compared to the typical volume of 9,384 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MDT. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.26.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $77.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.03 and its 200-day moving average is $86.46.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 84.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 10.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 120.1% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $14,487,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 6.4% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

