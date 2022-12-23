Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates GBX 725 Price Target for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) received a GBX 725 ($8.81) target price from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HSBA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 755 ($9.17) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 700 ($8.50) price objective on HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 650 ($7.90) price objective on HSBC in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 530 ($6.44) price objective on HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 662.40 ($8.05).

HSBA stock opened at GBX 512.30 ($6.22) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 482.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 507.53. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 434.70 ($5.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 567.20 ($6.89). The company has a market cap of £102.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,067.29.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 40,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 479 ($5.82) per share, for a total transaction of £191,719.75 ($232,895.71).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

