Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Barclays Call Options (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 10,073 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 286% compared to the average volume of 2,612 call options.
Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. Barclays has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55. The company has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.34.
Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. Barclays had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barclays will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.
BCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.92) to GBX 250 ($3.04) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.
Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.
