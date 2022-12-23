Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Barclays Call Options (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 10,073 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 286% compared to the average volume of 2,612 call options.

Barclays Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. Barclays has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55. The company has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. Barclays had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barclays will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Barclays by 37.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Barclays by 777.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Barclays by 45.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Barclays by 364.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Barclays in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

BCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.92) to GBX 250 ($3.04) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

