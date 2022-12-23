Traders Purchase Large Volume of B. Riley Financial Put Options (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 11,906 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,677% compared to the typical volume of 670 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Joseph Sheldon bought 10,026 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.86 per share, with a total value of $399,636.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 54,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,544.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael Joseph Sheldon bought 10,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.86 per share, for a total transaction of $399,636.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,544.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.13 per share, with a total value of $4,815,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,213,456 shares in the company, valued at $249,345,989.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 171,438 shares of company stock worth $6,954,008. 27.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. LSV Asset Management raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 57.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 296,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,737,000 after buying an additional 108,464 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 516,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,815,000 after purchasing an additional 87,648 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $5,106,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in B. Riley Financial by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,267,000 after buying an additional 70,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Price Performance

RILY stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.59. B. Riley Financial has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $91.24. The company has a market capitalization of $950.49 million, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.69.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $340.36 million during the quarter.

B. Riley Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.03%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -211.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

About B. Riley Financial

(Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.