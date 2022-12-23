B. Riley Weighs in on Alcoa Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Alcoa in a report issued on Tuesday, December 20th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.69 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.76. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alcoa’s current full-year earnings is $4.58 per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AA. TheStreet lowered shares of Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $43.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.24 and its 200 day moving average is $46.06.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.42). Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently -47.62%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

