Fidelity National Information Services Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 10,094 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 148% compared to the typical volume of 4,070 put options.

Shares of FIS opened at $66.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $122.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.54.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $408,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 116,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 24.7% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 25,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 256,808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,789,000 after purchasing an additional 27,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

