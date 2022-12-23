Methanex Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.16 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Methanex in a research report issued on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $3.16 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.56. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.13). Methanex had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.65 million.

Methanex Stock Performance

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Methanex from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Methanex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. Methanex has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $56.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average is $37.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, December 17th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 10.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methanex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 37.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Methanex by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Methanex by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Methanex by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Methanex by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.