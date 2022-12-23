FY2022 EPS Estimates for Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Cut by Analyst

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Orchard Therapeutics in a report released on Sunday, December 18th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.37) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.23). The consensus estimate for Orchard Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.29) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Orchard Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORTX opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.14). Orchard Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,109.00% and a negative return on equity of 109.29%. The company had revenue of $5.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORTX. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 374,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 35,520 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 124,478 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 54,270 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,986,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

