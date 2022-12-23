Frontline Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 26,447 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 421% compared to the average volume of 5,081 put options.
Frontline Stock Performance
NYSE FRO opened at $12.40 on Friday. Frontline has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.
Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Frontline had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $208.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. As a group, analysts expect that Frontline will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.
FRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Frontline from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Frontline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.
Frontline Company Profile
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
