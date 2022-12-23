National Bank Financial Comments on Rogers Communications’ FY2022 Earnings (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a report issued on Monday, December 19th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.61 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.56. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.72 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

