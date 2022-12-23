Traders Purchase High Volume of Tyson Foods Put Options (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 8,965 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 42% compared to the average volume of 6,328 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TSN. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Argus cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 136.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $60.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $59.38 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.39 and its 200-day moving average is $74.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.52%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

