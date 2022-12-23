Boeing Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 115,725 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 18% compared to the typical volume of 98,318 call options.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.88.

In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $188.25 on Friday. Boeing has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $229.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.07 and its 200-day moving average is $154.18. The stock has a market cap of $111.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.50.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

