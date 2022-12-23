Abiomed Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 4,396 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 329% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,024 put options.
Several research analysts have weighed in on ABMD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.50.
In related news, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total value of $747,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,592.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total value of $747,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,592.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total transaction of $1,341,793.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,324.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,594 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ ABMD opened at $381.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $348.78 and its 200-day moving average is $293.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40. Abiomed has a 12-month low of $219.85 and a 12-month high of $381.99.
Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.25. Abiomed had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $265.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Abiomed will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.
Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.
