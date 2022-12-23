Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,997 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 47% compared to the typical volume of 2,721 call options.
In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 82,656 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $1,057,996.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,543,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 82,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $1,057,996.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,543,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $34,031.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,364.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,141 shares of company stock worth $1,862,013 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 425,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 17,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,506,000 after acquiring an additional 34,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 48.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 19,419 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BCRX stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $19.99.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $75.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.
