Amprius Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AMPX)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 5,004 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 57% compared to the average daily volume of 3,190 call options.

Amprius Technologies Trading Down 20.7 %

AMPX stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. Amprius Technologies has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $26.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.56.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Research analysts predict that Amprius Technologies will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the third quarter worth $474,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

