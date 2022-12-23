FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equinor ASA in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.86 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.05. The consensus estimate for Equinor ASA’s current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DNB Markets lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Societe Generale increased their price target on Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. HSBC lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.22.

Equinor ASA Stock Down 1.2 %

EQNR opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $119.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.03. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $26.26 and a 12 month high of $42.53.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.34. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 51.24% and a net margin of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $43.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.68 billion.

Institutional Trading of Equinor ASA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 308.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 45.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 133,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 41,511 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth $319,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 123.8% during the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 12,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth $320,000. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.97%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Stories

