GSK plc (LON:GSK) Insider Buys £29,757 in Stock

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,417 ($17.21) per share, with a total value of £29,757 ($36,147.96).

On Thursday, September 29th, Jonathan Symonds acquired 3,220 shares of GSK stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,324 ($16.08) per share, with a total value of £42,632.80 ($51,789.12).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,454.80 ($17.67) on Friday. GSK plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.16). The stock has a market cap of £59.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,334.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,407.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,495.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.75 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.13%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.22) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,580 ($19.19) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($23.99) to GBX 1,550 ($18.83) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 1,300 ($15.79) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,579.50 ($19.19).

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

