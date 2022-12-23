Insider Buying: Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Acquires 509 Shares of Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,109 ($37.77) per share, with a total value of £15,824.81 ($19,223.53).

Anglo American Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 3,204 ($38.92) on Friday. Anglo American plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,487.50 ($30.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.70). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,039.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,965.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.86 billion and a PE ratio of 687.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAL shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($36.44) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,850 ($46.77) to GBX 4,000 ($48.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,165 ($38.45) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($41.30) to GBX 3,500 ($42.52) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,383.57 ($41.10).

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

