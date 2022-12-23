Insider Buying: Riverstone Energy Limited (LON:RSE) Insider Buys £14,988.81 in Stock

Riverstone Energy Limited (LON:RSE – Get Rating) insider John Roche purchased 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 681 ($8.27) per share, with a total value of £14,988.81 ($18,207.98).
Riverstone Energy Stock Performance
Shares of LON RSE opened at GBX 656 ($7.97) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £338.50 million and a P/E ratio of 226.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 665.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 655.49. Riverstone Energy Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 455 ($5.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 750 ($9.11).
About Riverstone Energy
