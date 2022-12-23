Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX) Insider Sells £138,600 in Stock

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX – Get Rating) insider Ian Simm sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 693 ($8.42), for a total transaction of £138,600 ($168,367.35).

Impax Asset Management Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of IPX stock opened at GBX 707 ($8.59) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 705 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 643.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The stock has a market cap of £937.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,571.11. Impax Asset Management Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 483.54 ($5.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,488 ($18.08).

Impax Asset Management Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 22.90 ($0.28) per share. This is a boost from Impax Asset Management Group’s previous dividend of $4.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. Impax Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.22%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.15) target price on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

