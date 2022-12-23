SLF Realisation Fund Limited (LON:SLFR) Insider Buys £6,300 in Stock

SLF Realisation Fund Limited (LON:SLFR – Get Rating) insider David Copperwaite bought 90,000 shares of SLF Realisation Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £6,300 ($7,653.06).

David Copperwaite also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, David Copperwaite bought 500,000 shares of SLF Realisation Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £330,000 ($400,874.64).

SLF Realisation Fund Stock Up 14.0 %

LON:SLFR opened at GBX 7.75 ($0.09) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.51. SLF Realisation Fund Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 13.25 ($0.16).

SLF Realisation Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 20.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from SLF Realisation Fund’s previous dividend of $1.00.

