SLF Realisation Fund Limited (LON:SLFR) Insider Buys £6,300 in Stock

SLF Realisation Fund Limited (LON:SLFR – Get Rating) insider David Copperwaite bought 90,000 shares of SLF Realisation Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £6,300 ($7,653.06).
David Copperwaite also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 9th, David Copperwaite bought 500,000 shares of SLF Realisation Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £330,000 ($400,874.64).
SLF Realisation Fund Stock Up 14.0 %
LON:SLFR opened at GBX 7.75 ($0.09) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.51. SLF Realisation Fund Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 13.25 ($0.16).
SLF Realisation Fund Increases Dividend
Featured Articles
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Receive News & Ratings for SLF Realisation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLF Realisation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.