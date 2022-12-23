RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP) Insider Vikas Karlekar Purchases 993 Shares

RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP – Get Rating) insider Vikas Karlekar acquired 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,002 ($24.32) per share, with a total value of £19,879.86 ($24,149.49).

RIT Capital Partners Price Performance

LON:RCP opened at GBX 2,050 ($24.90) on Friday. RIT Capital Partners plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,928 ($23.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,780 ($33.77). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,169.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,280.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.09. The firm has a market cap of £3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 375.46.

RIT Capital Partners Company Profile

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

