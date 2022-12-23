RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP) Insider Vikas Karlekar Purchases 993 Shares

RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP – Get Rating) insider Vikas Karlekar acquired 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,002 ($24.32) per share, with a total value of £19,879.86 ($24,149.49).
RIT Capital Partners Price Performance
LON:RCP opened at GBX 2,050 ($24.90) on Friday. RIT Capital Partners plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,928 ($23.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,780 ($33.77). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,169.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,280.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.09. The firm has a market cap of £3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 375.46.
RIT Capital Partners Company Profile
Further Reading
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Receive News & Ratings for RIT Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIT Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.