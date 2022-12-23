Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) Insider Purchases £19,000 in Stock

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Rating) insider Kate Rock purchased 50,000 shares of Costain Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of £19,000 ($23,080.66).

Costain Group Stock Performance

Shares of COST opened at GBX 38 ($0.46) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 38.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 39.06. The stock has a market cap of £104.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.10. Costain Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 32.05 ($0.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 56 ($0.68).

Costain Group Company Profile

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

