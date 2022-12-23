Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) Insider Purchases £19,000 in Stock

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Rating) insider Kate Rock purchased 50,000 shares of Costain Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of £19,000 ($23,080.66).
Costain Group Stock Performance
Shares of COST opened at GBX 38 ($0.46) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 38.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 39.06. The stock has a market cap of £104.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.10. Costain Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 32.05 ($0.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 56 ($0.68).
