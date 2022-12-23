Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) Insider Andrew Lewis Sells 31,520 Shares

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Rating) insider Andrew Lewis sold 31,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 301 ($3.66), for a total value of £94,875.20 ($115,251.70).

On Monday, December 19th, Andrew Lewis sold 115,770 shares of Chemring Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.68), for a total value of £350,783.10 ($426,121.36).

Chemring Group stock opened at GBX 299 ($3.63) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £847.86 million and a P/E ratio of 1,868.75. Chemring Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 246.88 ($3.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 383.50 ($4.66). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 303.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 313.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $1.90. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.10) target price on shares of Chemring Group in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

