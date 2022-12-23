Insider Buying: CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) Insider Buys 13,500 Shares of Stock

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) insider Max Royde purchased 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £19,440 ($23,615.16).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CentralNic Group alerts:

On Tuesday, December 13th, Max Royde acquired 125,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of £172,500 ($209,548.10).

On Monday, November 28th, Max Royde acquired 334,819 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £448,657.46 ($545,016.35).

On Friday, November 25th, Max Royde acquired 350,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £455,000 ($552,721.09).

On Friday, October 21st, Max Royde acquired 20,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £25,600 ($31,098.15).

On Tuesday, October 11th, Max Royde acquired 14,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £16,660 ($20,238.10).

On Thursday, October 6th, Max Royde acquired 8,169 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £9,721.11 ($11,808.93).

On Wednesday, September 28th, Max Royde bought 19,448 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £21,198.32 ($25,751.12).

On Friday, September 23rd, Max Royde bought 14,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £16,240 ($19,727.89).

CentralNic Group Stock Performance

CNIC stock opened at GBX 147.50 ($1.79) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.97. The company has a market capitalization of £425.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,916.67. CentralNic Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 106.50 ($1.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 148 ($1.80). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 130.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 123.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CentralNic Group Company Profile

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.04) target price on shares of CentralNic Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

(Get Rating)

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CentralNic Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CentralNic Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.