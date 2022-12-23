Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS) Insider Antonio Bossi Purchases 188,679 Shares

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS – Get Rating) insider Antonio Bossi acquired 188,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £24,528.27 ($29,796.25).
Proton Motor Power Systems Stock Down 5.7 %
Shares of LON:PPS opened at GBX 12.50 ($0.15) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 12.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 10.86. The company has a market cap of £194.00 million and a PE ratio of 52.08. Proton Motor Power Systems Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.50 ($0.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 37 ($0.45).
Proton Motor Power Systems Company Profile
Further Reading
