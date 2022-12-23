Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS) Insider Antonio Bossi Purchases 188,679 Shares

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS – Get Rating) insider Antonio Bossi acquired 188,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £24,528.27 ($29,796.25).

Proton Motor Power Systems Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of LON:PPS opened at GBX 12.50 ($0.15) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 12.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 10.86. The company has a market cap of £194.00 million and a PE ratio of 52.08. Proton Motor Power Systems Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.50 ($0.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 37 ($0.45).

Proton Motor Power Systems Company Profile

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and tests fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, and related technical components in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers UPS and solar battery storage products; and solutions for renewable energy storage systems based on hydrogen.

