Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU) Insider Purchases £9,981.62 in Stock

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Rating) insider Victoria Balchin acquired 45,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £9,981.62 ($12,125.39).

Thruvision Group Stock Performance

Shares of THRU stock opened at GBX 22.10 ($0.27) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 22.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 24.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The firm has a market cap of £32.40 million and a PE ratio of -7.89. Thruvision Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 21.40 ($0.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 35 ($0.43).

Thruvision Group Company Profile

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

