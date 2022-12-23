Time Finance plc (LON:TIME) Insider James Roberts Sells 48,413 Shares

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME – Get Rating) insider James Roberts sold 48,413 shares of Time Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.26), for a total value of £10,166.73 ($12,350.26).

TIME opened at GBX 20.80 ($0.25) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 17.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.31. Time Finance plc has a one year low of GBX 15 ($0.18) and a one year high of GBX 27.69 ($0.34). The stock has a market capitalization of £19.24 million and a P/E ratio of 2,080.00.

Time Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Asset Finance, Vehicle Finance, Loan Finance, and Invoice Finance. The company offers vendor finance, hire purchase, finance leasing, asset-based lending, and invoice finance; business loans comprising unsecured, secured, and VAT loans; property finance, including second charge mortgages, bridging loans, and specialist but-to-let loans; recovery loan schemes; and vehicle finance solutions.

