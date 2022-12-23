Tialis Essential IT PLC (LON:TIA) Insider Ian Smith Buys 5,500 Shares

Tialis Essential IT PLC (LON:TIA – Get Rating) insider Ian Smith acquired 5,500 shares of Tialis Essential IT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £3,795 ($4,610.06).
Tialis Essential IT Stock Down 0.7 %
Tialis Essential IT stock opened at GBX 67 ($0.81) on Friday. Tialis Essential IT PLC has a one year low of GBX 60 ($0.73) and a one year high of GBX 75 ($0.91).
Tialis Essential IT Company Profile
