Tialis Essential IT PLC (LON:TIA) Insider Ian Smith Buys 5,500 Shares

Tialis Essential IT PLC (LON:TIA – Get Rating) insider Ian Smith acquired 5,500 shares of Tialis Essential IT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £3,795 ($4,610.06).

Tialis Essential IT Stock Down 0.7 %

Tialis Essential IT stock opened at GBX 67 ($0.81) on Friday. Tialis Essential IT PLC has a one year low of GBX 60 ($0.73) and a one year high of GBX 75 ($0.91).

Tialis Essential IT Company Profile

Tialis Essential IT PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides network, hosting, and managed services to public and private companies in the United Kingdom. Its cloud and hosting services include co-location, private and public, hybrid cloud, and cloud migration; network and connectivity service includes cloud connectivity, multi-protocol label switching, local and wide area network, and distributed denial of service protection services; collaboration services comprise hosted telephony and unified communication; managed services include remote infrastructure management, tech bars and on-site resources, field and smart hands, threat protection, and professional services; and device management services comprise procurement, configuration and integration, deployment, management, and retirement services.

