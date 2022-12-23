Michelle Motion Acquires 2,641 Shares of Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR) Stock

Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR – Get Rating) insider Michelle Motion acquired 2,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £1,980.75 ($2,406.16).

Springfield Properties Trading Up 2.9 %

SPR stock opened at GBX 77.20 ($0.94) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.93. Springfield Properties Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 73 ($0.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 159 ($1.93). The stock has a market capitalization of £91.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 551.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 89.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 109.51.

Springfield Properties Company Profile

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Private Housing and Affordable markets. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buying and selling real estate and residential property, manufacturing timber kit, and management services.

