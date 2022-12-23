Michelle Motion Acquires 2,641 Shares of Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR) Stock

Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR – Get Rating) insider Michelle Motion acquired 2,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £1,980.75 ($2,406.16).
Springfield Properties Trading Up 2.9 %
SPR stock opened at GBX 77.20 ($0.94) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.93. Springfield Properties Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 73 ($0.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 159 ($1.93). The stock has a market capitalization of £91.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 551.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 89.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 109.51.
Springfield Properties Company Profile
