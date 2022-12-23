EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ) Insider Purchases £886,626.93 in Stock

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Rating) insider Amjad Bseisu bought 4,222,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £886,626.93 ($1,077,049.23).

EnQuest Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LON:ENQ opened at GBX 21.45 ($0.26) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.16, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. EnQuest PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 17 ($0.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 37.35 ($0.45). The firm has a market capitalization of £404.53 million and a PE ratio of 73.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of EnQuest from GBX 47 ($0.57) to GBX 45 ($0.55) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of EnQuest from GBX 28 ($0.34) to GBX 20 ($0.24) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

About EnQuest

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

