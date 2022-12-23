David Duffy Sells 6,285 Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Stock

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) insider David Duffy sold 6,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.17), for a total value of £11,250.15 ($13,666.36).
Virgin Money UK Trading Down 1.6 %
VMUK opened at GBX 179.15 ($2.18) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 484.19. Virgin Money UK PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.66). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 155.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 145.60.
Virgin Money UK Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a GBX 7.50 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is a positive change from Virgin Money UK’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Virgin Money UK’s payout ratio is presently 9.46%.
About Virgin Money UK
Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.
