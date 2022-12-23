David Duffy Sells 6,285 Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Stock

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) insider David Duffy sold 6,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.17), for a total value of £11,250.15 ($13,666.36).

Virgin Money UK Trading Down 1.6 %

VMUK opened at GBX 179.15 ($2.18) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 484.19. Virgin Money UK PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.66). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 155.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 145.60.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Virgin Money UK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a GBX 7.50 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is a positive change from Virgin Money UK’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Virgin Money UK’s payout ratio is presently 9.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Virgin Money UK

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($2.00) to GBX 180 ($2.19) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.79) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.67) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised Virgin Money UK to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.07) target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 210 ($2.55).

(Get Rating)

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.