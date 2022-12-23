Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 7,500 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) received a GBX 7,500 ($91.11) target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,620 ($68.27) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays set a GBX 8,200 ($99.61) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($94.75) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,500 ($78.96) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($92.32) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, October 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,782 ($70.24) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($97.42).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

