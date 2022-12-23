Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €31.90 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) received a €31.90 ($33.94) price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.26% from the stock’s previous close.

FRE has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €30.50 ($32.45) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($25.53) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($29.79) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($26.60) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €33.00 ($35.11) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Shares of FRE opened at €25.88 ($27.53) on Wednesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($64.00) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($85.11). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €24.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is €25.31.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

