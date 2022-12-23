UBS Group Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €57.30 Price Target

UBS Group set a €57.30 ($60.96) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G24 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($84.04) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €57.00 ($60.64) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €51.50 ($54.79) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($65.96) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.90 ($72.23) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Scout24 alerts:

Scout24 Stock Down 1.9 %

G24 opened at €46.92 ($49.91) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €52.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is €54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.31. Scout24 has a one year low of €46.90 ($49.89) and a one year high of €63.20 ($67.23). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.71.

About Scout24

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.