Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €98.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) has been given a €98.00 ($104.26) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 66.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($95.74) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Baader Bank set a €99.00 ($105.32) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($85.11) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €81.00 ($86.17) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €84.00 ($89.36) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Brenntag Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €58.76 ($62.51) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($45.81) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($59.84). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €61.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of €64.30.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

