Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) received a €35.00 ($37.23) target price from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 61.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on VNA. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($31.91) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($36.17) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($29.79) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($41.49) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.66) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Vonovia Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VNA opened at €21.69 ($23.07) on Wednesday. Vonovia has a one year low of €18.59 ($19.77) and a one year high of €51.30 ($54.57). The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €22.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €26.30.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

