SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €120.00 by Credit Suisse Group

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) has been given a €120.00 ($127.66) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($117.02) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($118.09) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($122.34) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($122.34) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €116.00 ($123.40) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

SAP Price Performance

ETR SAP opened at €97.60 ($103.83) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.77. SAP has a 1 year low of €79.58 ($84.66) and a 1 year high of €125.40 ($133.40). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €100.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of €92.25. The company has a market cap of $114.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.51.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

