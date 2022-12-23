BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €76.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €76.00 ($80.85) target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BNP. UBS Group set a €67.00 ($71.28) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($74.47) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($64.89) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($77.66) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, October 17th.

BNP Paribas Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BNP stock opened at €53.81 ($57.24) on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($60.89) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($73.59). The business’s fifty day moving average is €50.57 and its 200 day moving average is €48.07.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Investment & Protection Services; and Commercial, Personal Banking & Services. The Corporate & Institutional Banking division offers capital markets, securities services, investment banking, financing, risk management, cash management, and financial advisory services for corporate clients, and institutional investors.

