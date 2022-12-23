Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Receives $4.42 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Transocean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BTIG Research raised Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transocean

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 129,329 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Transocean by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,472,430 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 111,400 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Transocean by 285.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,536 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 33.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 109,391 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 27,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $506,000. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transocean Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of RIG opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.64. Transocean has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $5.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.24 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

