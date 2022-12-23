Brokerages Set Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) PT at $53.00

Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on BFH. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bread Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bread Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Bread Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Bread Financial to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bread Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $701,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,391,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BFH opened at $36.98 on Tuesday. Bread Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.99.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by ($0.17). Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bread Financial will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.23%.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

