Analysts Set Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Target Price at $39.86

Shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.86.

Several research firms have recently commented on KNTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kinetik from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Kinetik from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Kinetik in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Kinetik Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KNTK opened at $31.98 on Tuesday. Kinetik has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.26, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.81.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $325.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.71 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinetik will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Todd Carpenter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $129,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,192,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kinetik news, insider Jamie Welch acquired 5,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.97 per share, for a total transaction of $187,401.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,894,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,416,927.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Carpenter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $129,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,192,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kinetik

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KNTK. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,135,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,177,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,663,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,428,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the third quarter worth about $19,590,000.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

