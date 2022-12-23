Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives $8.51 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.51.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Iris Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Iris Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Iris Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

NASDAQ:IREN opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Iris Energy has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $17.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IREN. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 234.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Iris Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Iris Energy by 230.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 33,474 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Iris Energy in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Iris Energy by 60.3% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 77,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 29,046 shares in the last quarter. 14.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

