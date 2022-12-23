Brokerages Set Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Target Price at $2.59

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LU shares. China Renaissance lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.40 to $1.60 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lufax from $6.06 to $3.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. CLSA upgraded Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LU. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lufax in the first quarter worth $1,994,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lufax by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 108,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 19,010 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Lufax by 6,974.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,657,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,181 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Lufax in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LU opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57. Lufax has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 11%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

