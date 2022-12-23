Brokerages Set Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Target Price at $34.00

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.67.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACRS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Shares of ACRS stock opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $18.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.80.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 20.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 18.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 8,469 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 19.0% during the first quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 238,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.
