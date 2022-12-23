Analysts Set Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Price Target at $88.20

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.20.

LW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $88.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.53. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $89.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 93.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

